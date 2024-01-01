Will you get into University of Utah?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The U.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The U’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The U Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The U.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Utah admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for The U?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The U is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and The U is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The U with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah
Will I get into The U with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Utah