Will you get into University of Utah?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The U.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The U’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The U Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The U.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Utah admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1155.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for The U?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The U is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and The U is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.