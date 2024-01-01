Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Utah

Will you enjoy University of Utah as a transfer student?

University of Utah Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The U. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The U.

University of Utah chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At The U, 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Utah, click here

Can you transfer into University of Utah Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for The U? The U requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, The U also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The U requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Utah’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The U transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Utah’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The U received 5199 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2968 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The U is 57.09%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The U. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of Utah chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 2968 accepted transfer students, 1630 students enrolled - that means the yield was 54.92%. The U accepts 58 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the University of Utah transfer GPA requirements? The U requires a minimum college GPA of 2.6 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The U requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.6.

Additional Transfer Info for The U The U has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript and standardized test scores required if transferring fewer than 30 semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to The U? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The U. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Salt Lake City... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The U is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The U then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The U Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The U website for more info.

The U accepts 57.09% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The U, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.63 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.78. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The U students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 660 595 SAT Reading 520 640 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1050 1300 1175 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 22 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 44 58 51 University of Utah’s average SAT score is 1175. To be a competitive applicant for University of Utah your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of Utah chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What are the possible risks of transferring Read Here