W&J Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into W&J.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for W&J?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at W&J is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and W&J is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into W&J with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College
Will I get into W&J with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Washington & Jefferson College