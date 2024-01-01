Will you get into Washington & Jefferson College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into W&J.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for W&J’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

W&J Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into W&J.

For a more detailed breakdown of Washington & Jefferson College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for W&J?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at W&J is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and W&J is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.