Wentworth Institute of Technology Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wentworth Institute of Technology.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.07

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wentworth Institute of Technology?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wentworth Institute of Technology is 3.07 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Wentworth Institute of Technology is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.