Wentworth Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Wentworth Institute of Technology. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Wentworth Institute of Technology.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Wentworth Institute of Technology, 4.86% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Wentworth Institute of Technology
What are the transfer requirements for Wentworth Institute of Technology?
Wentworth Institute of Technology requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Wentworth Institute of Technology also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Wentworth Institute of Technology requires a minimum of 0 credits.
What are Wentworth Institute of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Wentworth Institute of Technology transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Wentworth Institute of Technology transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Wentworth Institute of Technology on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Wentworth Institute of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Wentworth Institute of Technology received 412 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 264 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Wentworth Institute of Technology is 64.08%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Wentworth Institute of Technology. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 264 accepted transfer students, 163 students enrolled - that means the yield was 61.74%.
Wentworth Institute of Technology accepts 65 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Wentworth Institute of Technology transfer GPA requirements?
Wentworth Institute of Technology requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Wentworth Institute of Technology requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Wentworth Institute of Technology
Wentworth Institute of Technology has noted the additional policies: Transfer coursework must be similar in course description to coursework offered at the school.Letter of recommendation required. Portfolio recommended for architecture, industrial design, and interior design programs..
Will you enjoy transferring to Wentworth Institute of Technology?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Boston...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Wentworth Institute of Technology is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Wentworth Institute of Technology
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Wentworth Institute of Technology website
for more info.
Wentworth Institute of Technology accepts 64.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Wentworth Institute of Technology, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.07 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.19. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Wentworth Institute of Technology students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|530
|630
|580
|SAT Reading
|480
|590
|535
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1010
|1220
|1115
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|23
|27
|25
|ACT Reading
|21
|25
|23
|2018 Total ACT Score
|44
|52
|48
Wentworth Institute of Technology’s average SAT score is 1115. To be a competitive applicant for Wentworth Institute of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
