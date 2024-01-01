Will you get into Western Washington University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western Washington State College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western Washington State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Western Washington State College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western Washington State College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Western Washington University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1110.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for Western Washington State College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western Washington State College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Western Washington State College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University
-
Will I get into Western Washington State College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Western Washington University