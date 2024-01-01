Will you get into Western Washington University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western Washington State College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western Washington State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western Washington State College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western Washington State College.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western Washington State College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western Washington State College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Western Washington State College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.