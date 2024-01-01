Will you get accepted?

Western Washington University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

At Western Washington State College, 28.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Western Washington State College? Western Washington State College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Western Washington State College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Western Washington State College requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are Western Washington University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Western Washington State College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline September 15 Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Western Washington University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Western Washington State College received 2432 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1896 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Western Washington State College is 77.96%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Western Washington State College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Western Washington University transfer GPA requirements? Western Washington State College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Western Washington State College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Western Washington State College Western Washington State College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Western Washington State College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Western Washington State College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bellingham... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Western Washington State College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Western Washington State College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Western Washington State College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Western Washington State College website for more info.

Western Washington State College accepts 77.96% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Western Washington State College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Western Washington State College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 600 545 SAT Reading 500 620 560 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1220 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 21 30 25 2018 Total ACT Score 42 57 49 Western Washington University’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for Western Washington University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

