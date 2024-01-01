Will you get into William Woods University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WWU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WWU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WWU.

For a more detailed breakdown of William Woods University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 967.5 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for WWU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WWU is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and WWU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.