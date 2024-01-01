Will you get into William Woods University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WWU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
WWU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into WWU.
For a more detailed breakdown of William Woods University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|967.5
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for WWU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at WWU is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and WWU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into WWU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University
-
Will I get into WWU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at William Woods University