Will you get into Wilson College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wilson College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wilson College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wilson College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wilson College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Wilson College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|940.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wilson College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wilson College is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Wilson College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College
-
Will I get into Wilson College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Wilson College