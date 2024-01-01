Will you get into Wilson College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wilson College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wilson College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wilson College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wilson College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wilson College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wilson College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wilson College is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Wilson College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.