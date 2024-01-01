Will you get into Winona State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Winona State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Winona State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Winona State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Winona State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Winona State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|575.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.33
Is your high school GPA good enough for Winona State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Winona State University is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Winona State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University
-
Will I get into Winona State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Winona State University