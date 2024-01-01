Will you get into Winona State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Winona State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Winona State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Winona State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Winona State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Winona State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 575.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Winona State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Winona State University is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Winona State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.