Will you get into Yale University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Yale University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Yale University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Yale University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Yale University .
For a more detailed breakdown of Yale University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1515.0
|Average ACT
|33.0
|Average GPA
|4.13
Is your high school GPA good enough for Yale University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Yale University is 4.13 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Yale University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Yale University
-
Will I get into Yale University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Yale University