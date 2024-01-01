Will you get into Harvard University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Harvard University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Harvard University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Harvard University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Harvard University.

School Average Average SAT 1500.0 Average ACT 33.5 Average GPA 4.18

Is your high school GPA good enough for Harvard University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Harvard University is 4.18 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Harvard University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.