Will you get into Harvard University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Harvard University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Harvard University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Harvard University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Harvard University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1500.0
|Average ACT
|33.5
|Average GPA
|4.18
Is your high school GPA good enough for Harvard University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Harvard University is 4.18 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Harvard University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Harvard University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University
Will I get into Harvard University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Harvard University