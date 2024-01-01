Will you get into Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MIT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MIT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MIT.

For a more detailed breakdown of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1505.0 Average ACT 34.0 Average GPA 4.17

Is your high school GPA good enough for MIT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MIT is 4.17 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and MIT is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.