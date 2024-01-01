Will you get into Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MIT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
MIT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into MIT.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1505.0
|Average ACT
|34.0
|Average GPA
|4.17
Is your high school GPA good enough for MIT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at MIT is 4.17 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and MIT is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into MIT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Will I get into MIT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)