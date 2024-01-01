Will you get into Brown University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Brown.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Brown’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Brown Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Brown.
For a more detailed breakdown of Brown University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1465.0
|Average ACT
|32.5
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Brown?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Brown is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Brown is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Brown with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Brown University
Will I get into Brown with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Brown University