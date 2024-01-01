Featured scholarship
Google Lime Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
Applicant must be a full-time student with a disability who is entering their junior or senior year of undergraduate study or is enrolled in a graduate program at a university in the United States or Canada. Applicant must be enrolled in computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Google/Lime
Contact information
|Office
|590 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 521-4469
|Website
|http://www.limeconnect.com/opportunities/page/scholarships-for-students-in-the-us-and-canada
|info@limeconnect.com