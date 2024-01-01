Featured Easy apply

Scholar Athlete Program

Applicant must be a high school student athlete who demonstrates excellence both on and off the field and in the classroom. Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be nominated by a teacher, coach, faculty member, parent, or peer. From January to March, two high school seniors in the greater Seattle area will be chosen weekly as the Scholar Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship to acknowledge their academic and athletic commitment. Two athletes will receive the $1,100 grand prize.

Amount $1,100.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA:

Sponsor

Contact information