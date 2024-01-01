Sign Up
2024 Birmingham Scholarships

Birmingham residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Birmingham residents is $33,770.00, and 10.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Birmingham, AL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.7% of Birmingham residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.5% have a high school degree but no more and 14.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.7% have at least some college education, 16.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Birmingham residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.6% of people living in Birmingham, AL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Birmingham.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Birmingham, AL residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Birmingham residents.

Are these scholarships available for Birmingham high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Birmingham can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Birmingham?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Birmingham can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Presidential Scholarship ($1,500)
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 27 or comparable SAT I score and minimum 3.5 GPA as computed by the Office of Admissions.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,500.00
Presidential Scholarship ($3,000)
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA as computed by the Office of Admissions and a composite ACT score of 30 or SAT I equivalent.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Presidential Scholarship ($4,000)
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA as computed by the Office of Admissions and a minimum composite ACT score of 33 or SAT I equivalent.
Deadline:
December 1
$4,000.00
Junior College Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must have a satisfactory minimum cumulative GPA.
Deadline:
May 1
$1,000.00
UA Scholar
Sponsor:
University of Alabama
Applicant must be an out-of=state first-time freshman student with a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and minimum composite ACT score between 30 and 31 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1330 and 1390).
Deadline:
December 1
-
America's Junior Miss
Sponsor:
America's Junior Miss
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a high school senior, have never been married, and be a legal resident of the district or state she represents. Selection is based upon panel evaluation (30%), scholastic achievement (20%), creative and performing arts (20%), fitness (15%), and poise (15%).
Deadline:
None
$30,000.00
In-State Presidential Scholar
Sponsor:
University of Alabama
Applicant must be an in-state first-time freshman with a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and minimum composite ACT score between 30 and 36 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1330 and 1600).
Deadline:
December 1
-
Crimson Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Alabama
Applicant must be an entering freshman student with a minimum 3.8 GPA, composite ACT score of 32 (combined SAT Reasoning score of 1400), and rank in top 2% of senior class.
Deadline:
January 15
-
Gorgas Foundation Inc. Scholarship
Sponsor:
Birmingham-Southern College
Awarded to the winner of the Alabama Science Competition.
Deadline:
None
$14,425.00
Sue and Sid Magnes Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 21, a minimum 3.0 GPA, and be a resident of Mobile County, Ala.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
CIBA/GEIGY Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must be a resident of Washing County.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,500.00
Willis C. Blackburn Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Alabama (USA)
Applicant must be academically talented and deserving. All financial aid applicants are considered.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,500.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Athens State University
Applicant must be an entering student who has completed enough credit hours to transfer as a junior and has taken no classes at Athens St U. Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and two letters of recommendation.
Deadline:
March 1
-
