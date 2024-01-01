Limestone County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 28% of Limestone County residents in Alabama over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Limestone County residents in Alabama will continue to need help paying for college. 2,107 men and 1,776 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,440 men 1,809 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Limestone County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Limestone County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Limestone County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Limestone County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Limestone County residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Limestone County residents. You can easily browse through all 528 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Limestone County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Limestone County?

Do I need to be a resident of Limestone County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Limestone County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Limestone County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.