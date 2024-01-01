Huntsville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Huntsville residents is $51,926.00, and 25.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Huntsville, AL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

41.6% of Huntsville residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.3% have a high school degree but no more and 10.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.1% have at least some college education, 25.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 16.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Huntsville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.9% of people living in Huntsville, AL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Huntsville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Huntsville, AL residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Huntsville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Huntsville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Huntsville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Huntsville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Huntsville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.