Mobile County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 17% of Mobile County residents in Alabama over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 89% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Mobile County residents in Alabama will continue to need help paying for college. 11,852 men and 10,470 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,335 men 12,664 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Mobile County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Mobile County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Mobile County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Mobile County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Mobile County residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Mobile County residents. You can easily browse through all 528 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Mobile County?

528 scholarships worth $1,300,193.00 are available for college students in Mobile County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Mobile County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Mobile for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Mobile County?

528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 are available for high school seniors in Mobile County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Mobile County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Mobile County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Mobile County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.