Mobile residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Mobile residents is $40,020.00, and 15.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Mobile, AL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.1% of Mobile residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.9% have a high school degree but no more and 11.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.3% have at least some college education, 17.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Mobile residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.5% of people living in Mobile, AL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Mobile.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Mobile, AL residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Mobile residents.

Are these scholarships available for Mobile high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Mobile can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Mobile?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Mobile can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.