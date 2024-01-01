Montgomery residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Montgomery residents is $44,339.00, and 17.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Montgomery, AL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.8% of Montgomery residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.6% have a high school degree but no more and 14.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.1% have at least some college education, 19.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Montgomery residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Montgomery, AL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Montgomery.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Montgomery, AL residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Montgomery residents.

Are these scholarships available for Montgomery high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Montgomery can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Montgomery?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Montgomery can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.