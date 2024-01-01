Tuscaloosa residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tuscaloosa residents is $42,428.00, and 16.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tuscaloosa, AL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.5% of Tuscaloosa residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.8% have a high school degree but no more and 10.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.9% have at least some college education, 21.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tuscaloosa residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 18.0% of people living in Tuscaloosa, AL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 23.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tuscaloosa.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tuscaloosa, AL residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Tuscaloosa residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tuscaloosa high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tuscaloosa can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tuscaloosa?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tuscaloosa can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.