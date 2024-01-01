Sign Up
2024 Anchorage County Scholarships

Anchorage County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 19% of Anchorage County residents in Alaska over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 41% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Anchorage County residents in Alaska will continue to need help paying for college. 9,016 men and 8,357 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,767 men 9,863 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Anchorage County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Anchorage County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Anchorage County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Anchorage County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anchorage County residents?

There are 24 scholarships totaling $43,000.00 available to Anchorage County residents. You can easily browse through all 24 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Anchorage County?

24 scholarships worth $43,000.00 are available for college students in Anchorage County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Anchorage County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Anchorage for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Anchorage County?

24 scholarships totaling $43,000.00 are available for high school seniors in Anchorage County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Anchorage County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Anchorage County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Anchorage County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Neal O. Thorpe Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior or past graduate of Alaska who is the first in their immediate family to pursue post-secondary education and will attend an eligible university.
Deadline:
May 31
$7,500.00
Richard D. Johnson Memorial Post-Secondary Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Alaska
Applicant must be a resident of Alaska who is a major participant in community service, activities, and/or American Legion Post involvement. Applicant must have an improving versus declining academic outlook, selection will be made in favor of the student that normally would not receive an academic scholarship.
Deadline:
March 30
-
Partners in Ministry Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Bible College
Applicant must be the spouse of a full-time student.
Deadline:
Open
-
Beckie Joy Music Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Bible College
Applicant must demonstrate exceptional musical ability and be involved in music ministry.
Deadline:
March 1
-
Dean's List Award
Sponsor:
Alaska Bible College
Applicant must be a returning full-time student who has completed at least two semesters and earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
Deadline:
Open
$500.00
Phil A. Wall Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Bible College
Returning full-time honor roll student. Outstanding character and zeal for ministry.
Deadline:
Open
-
Higher Education Scholarship
Sponsor:
Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) Educational Foundation
Applicant must be a BBNC shareholder with a high school diploma or GED, who is enrolled in an accredited college or university as a full-time student, or as a part-time student enrolled in at least six credit hours, and demonstrates financial need. Minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA required.
Deadline:
April 7
$3,500.00
The Frank and Carol Pinkerton Orchestral Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior from a high school i Alaska who displays talent, dedication to music and a serious commitment to an advanced music education.
Deadline:
April 28
-
Shelly Szepanski Memorial Flight Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a female enrolling in a science-related degree program who has passed the FAA written flight test and medical exams.
Deadline:
September 15
-
David E. Knox Memorial Nursing Fellowship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Alaska pursuing a degree in nursing full-time. Minimum 3.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
October 21
$2,500.00
Wrangell and Stika Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior from Sitka or Wrangell High School who will pursue post-secondary education.
Deadline:
March 31
$5,000.00
Red Boucher Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Alaska who will pursue post-secondary education or training in a technology-related field.
Deadline:
February 2
$3,000.00
Sven E. & Lorraine Eriksson Scholarship
Sponsor:
Alaska Community Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Alaska planning to attend the University of Alaska to study engineering or music.
Deadline:
April 1
$3,000.00
