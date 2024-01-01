Anchorage County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 19% of Anchorage County residents in Alaska over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 41% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Anchorage County residents in Alaska will continue to need help paying for college. 9,016 men and 8,357 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,767 men 9,863 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Anchorage County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Anchorage County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Anchorage County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Anchorage County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anchorage County residents?

There are 24 scholarships totaling $43,000.00 available to Anchorage County residents. You can easily browse through all 24 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Anchorage County?

24 scholarships worth $43,000.00 are available for college students in Anchorage County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Anchorage County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Anchorage for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Anchorage County?

24 scholarships totaling $43,000.00 are available for high school seniors in Anchorage County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Anchorage County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Anchorage County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Anchorage County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.