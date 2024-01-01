Anchorage residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Anchorage residents is $82,271.00, and 40.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Anchorage, AK more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.6% of Anchorage residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.8% have a high school degree but no more and 6.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.0% have at least some college education, 22.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Anchorage residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.0% of people living in Anchorage, AK are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Anchorage.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anchorage, AK residents?

There are 24 scholarships totaling $43,000.00 available to Anchorage residents.

Are these scholarships available for Anchorage high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Anchorage can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Anchorage?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Anchorage can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.