Fairbanks North Star County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 62% of Fairbanks North Star County residents in Alaska over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Fairbanks North Star County residents in Alaska will continue to need help paying for college. 2,734 men and 2,644 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,444 men 4,154 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Fairbanks North Star County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Fairbanks North Star County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Fairbanks North Star County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Fairbanks North Star County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fairbanks North Star County residents?

There are 24 scholarships totaling $43,000.00 available to Fairbanks North Star County residents. You can easily browse through all 24 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Fairbanks North Star County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Fairbanks North Star County?

Do I need to be a resident of Fairbanks North Star County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Fairbanks North Star County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Fairbanks North Star County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.