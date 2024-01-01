Arizona is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Arizona universities is a whopping $9,293.00 and the total cost of attendance is $27,246.00. 49% of student graduates in Arizona graduate with an average debt load of $19,883.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Arizona turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These AZ scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Arizona, and any Arizona resident regardless of their interests or background. Arizona scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of AZ students or AZ residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Arizona residents. You can easily browse through all 391 scholarships below.

