Mesa residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Mesa residents is $52,155.00, and 20.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Mesa, AZ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

26.1% of Mesa residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.6% have a high school degree but no more and 12.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.0% have at least some college education, 17.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Mesa residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Mesa, AZ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Mesa.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Mesa, AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Mesa residents.

Are these scholarships available for Mesa high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Mesa can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Mesa?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Mesa can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.