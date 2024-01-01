Scottsdale residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Scottsdale residents is $80,306.00, and 41.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Scottsdale, AZ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

56.2% of Scottsdale residents have a college degree or higher, while 12.5% have a high school degree but no more and 3.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.7% have at least some college education, 34.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Scottsdale residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.5% of people living in Scottsdale, AZ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Scottsdale.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Scottsdale, AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Scottsdale residents.

Are these scholarships available for Scottsdale high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Scottsdale can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Scottsdale?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Scottsdale can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.