Surprise residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Surprise residents is $62,927.00, and 24.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Surprise, AZ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.5% of Surprise residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.8% have a high school degree but no more and 7.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 38.9% have at least some college education, 18.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Surprise residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Surprise, AZ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 9.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Surprise.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Surprise, AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Surprise residents.

Are these scholarships available for Surprise high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Surprise can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Surprise?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Surprise can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.