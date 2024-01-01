Sign Up
2024 Tempe Scholarships

Tempe residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tempe residents is $51,829.00, and 21.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tempe, AZ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

43.6% of Tempe residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.7% have a high school degree but no more and 7.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.9% have at least some college education, 26.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 17.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tempe residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.2% of people living in Tempe, AZ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 29.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tempe.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tempe, AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Tempe residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tempe high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tempe can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tempe?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tempe can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Marshall Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Arizona
Applicant must be an Arizona resident, graduate of an Arizona high school, U.S. citizen or permanent resident, a woman, and demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to ethnic minorities.
Deadline:
March 1
$4,000.00
Doris Mullen Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Whirly-Girls, Inc.
Applicant must be a woman, demonstrate financial need, and be a member in good standing of the Whirly-Girls. Award is to receive an advanced certificate, rating, or specialized training.
Deadline:
November 15
$4,500.00
Bell Helicopter Whirly-Girls Scholarship
Sponsor:
Whirly-Girls, Inc.
Applicant must be a woman, demonstrate financial need, and be a member in good standing of the Whirly-Girls. Award is to obtain Bell 206BIII Turbine training at the Customer Training Academy in Fort Worth, Tex.
Deadline:
November 15
-
Flight Safety International Instrument Refresher Course Scholarship
Sponsor:
Whirly-Girls, Inc.
Applicant must be a Whirly-Girl in good standing and possess an Instrument Rating Helicopter to apply. Course consists of 12 hours of academic training, six hours of simulator instruction and will be conducted at the Flight Safety Learning Center in Hurst, Texas.
Deadline:
November 15
-
Warnicke Scholarship Race
Sponsor:
National Bicycle League (NBL)
Applicant must have a current NBL license and have participated in BMX racing events sanctioned by the NBL for at least one year. Applicant must submit two letters of recommendation from a NBL official or state commissioner. Applicant should include a recent photo and personal letter telling the selection committee about...
Deadline:
March 6
$5,000.00
Morris K. Udall Undergraduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
Udall Foundation
Scholarships are offered in any of the following three categories: (a) to students who have demonstrated commitment to careers related to the environment, (b) to Native American and Alaska Native students who have demonstrated commitment to careers related to tribal public policy, or (c) to Native American and Alaska Native students...
Deadline:
March 15
$5,000.00
Wildcat Excellence Award
Sponsor:
University of Arizona
Applicant must be a United States citizen or permanent resident who is classified as an Arizona resident and complete 30 academic units per year.
Deadline:
May 1
$9,000.00
Backus Honor Scholarship
Sponsor:
Arizona Western College
Applicant must be a third-semester student who shows academic progress and effort toward success. Physical Education majors are not eligible to apply.
Deadline:
March 9
$1,000.00
Ernest Lopez, Sr. & Betty Lopez Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Arizona Western College
Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 3.0 GPA who is actively pursuing a welding degree, and is a graduate from a college-district high school within the previous two years.
Deadline:
March 9
$1,000.00
Alice P. Chancellor Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Cochise College
Applicant must be a student who is majoring in nursing and accepted into the Nursing Program. Applicant must also have and maintain a 2.0 or higher GPA and be a Cochise County high school graduate.
Deadline:
March 31
$500.00
Andrea Cracchiolo Scholarship
Sponsor:
Cochise College
Applicant must be a student enrolled full-time in a health-related education course, be a high school graduate, and be able to provide references on academic and personal character, along with records demonstrating academic standing. Additionally, the applicant's parents must have resided in the community for at least one year in order...
Deadline:
March 31
$1,000.00
Carlotta S. Madril Scholarship
Sponsor:
Cochise College
Applicant must be a student with a 2.0 ('C') average who does not excel at achievement tests.
Deadline:
March 31
$150.00
Grady Fippinger Scholarship
Sponsor:
Cochise College
Applicant must be a Bisbee High School graduating senior entering Cochise College as a full-time freshman. Applicant must demonstrate academic achievement and be majoring in mathematics, sciences or technology with a career objective of seeking work in one of those fields. A 250-500 word essay and two letters of recommendation are...
Deadline:
March 31
$500.00
