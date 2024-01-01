Tempe residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tempe residents is $51,829.00, and 21.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tempe, AZ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

43.6% of Tempe residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.7% have a high school degree but no more and 7.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.9% have at least some college education, 26.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 17.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tempe residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.2% of people living in Tempe, AZ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 29.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tempe.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tempe, AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Tempe residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tempe high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tempe can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tempe?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tempe can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.