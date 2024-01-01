Mohave County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 56% of Mohave County residents in Arizona over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 48% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Mohave County residents in Arizona will continue to need help paying for college. 4,273 men and 4,723 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,913 men 3,694 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Mohave County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Mohave County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Mohave County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Mohave County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Mohave County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Mohave County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Mohave County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.