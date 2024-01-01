Navajo County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 34% of Navajo County residents in Arizona over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Navajo County residents in Arizona will continue to need help paying for college. 4,473 men and 4,545 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,417 men 2,629 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Navajo County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Navajo County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Navajo County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Navajo County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Navajo County residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Navajo County residents. You can easily browse through all 391 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Navajo County?

391 scholarships worth $634,813.00 are available for college students in Navajo County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Navajo County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Navajo for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Navajo County?

391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 are available for high school seniors in Navajo County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Navajo County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Navajo County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Navajo County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.