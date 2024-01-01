Tucson residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tucson residents is $39,617.00, and 12.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tucson, AZ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

26.6% of Tucson residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.7% have a high school degree but no more and 15.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.5% have at least some college education, 15.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tucson residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Tucson, AZ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tucson.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tucson, AZ residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Tucson residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tucson high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tucson can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tucson?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tucson can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.