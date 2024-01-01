Yuma County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 54% of Yuma County residents in Arizona over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 32% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Yuma County residents in Arizona will continue to need help paying for college. 5,728 men and 5,868 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,956 men 4,315 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Yuma County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Yuma County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Yuma County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Yuma County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Yuma County residents?

There are 391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 available to Yuma County residents. You can easily browse through all 391 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Yuma County?

391 scholarships worth $634,813.00 are available for college students in Yuma County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Yuma County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Yuma for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Yuma County?

391 scholarships totaling $634,813.00 are available for high school seniors in Yuma County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Yuma County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Yuma County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Yuma County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.