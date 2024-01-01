Craighead County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 49% of Craighead County residents in Arkansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 21% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Craighead County residents in Arkansas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,235 men and 2,202 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,062 men 3,876 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Craighead County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Craighead County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Craighead County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Craighead County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Craighead County residents?

There are 335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 available to Craighead County residents. You can easily browse through all 335 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Craighead County?

335 scholarships worth $1,141,890.00 are available for college students in Craighead County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Craighead County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Craighead for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Craighead County?

335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 are available for high school seniors in Craighead County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Craighead County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Craighead County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Craighead County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.