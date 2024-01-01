Sign Up
2024 Pulaski County Scholarships

Pulaski County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 28% of Pulaski County residents in Arkansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 69% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pulaski County residents in Arkansas will continue to need help paying for college. 9,835 men and 9,595 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,621 men 11,716 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pulaski County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pulaski County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pulaski County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pulaski County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pulaski County residents?

There are 335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 available to Pulaski County residents. You can easily browse through all 335 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Pulaski County?

335 scholarships worth $1,141,890.00 are available for college students in Pulaski County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Pulaski County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Pulaski for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Pulaski County?

335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 are available for high school seniors in Pulaski County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Pulaski County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pulaski County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pulaski County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Sturgis Fellowship
Sponsor:
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Applicant must have exceptional academic performance and select a major in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.
Deadline:
February 1
$12,500.00
U.S. Army Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Selection is based upon test scores and GPA. Interview is required.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Air Force Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Selection is based upon test scores and GPA. Interview is required.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Chancellor's Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Applicant must be a National Merit or National Achievement finalist who indicates a preference to attend U of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Deadline:
February 15
$9,250.00
Chancellor's Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Applicant must have high academic test scores and high school GPA. National Merit finalists or semifinalists, National Achievement finalists or semifinalists are also considered. Applicant must not have enrolled in any other postsecondary institution the fall or spring semester following high school graduation. All new freshman applicants will be considered for...
Deadline:
February 15
$8,000.00
UCA Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Arkansas
Applicant must have a minimum 3.25 GPA and be a national merit/achievement finalist or semifinalist.
Deadline:
March 15
$6,000.00
Albert and Betty Rusher Scholarship
Sponsor:
Arkansas Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior from Brinkley High School who will attend a college or university in Arkansas.
Deadline:
May 1
$3,000.00
Blue and Gold Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia
Applicant must have a composite ACT score between 24 and 26.
Deadline:
March 15
$5,100.00
Leadership Incentive Award
Sponsor:
Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia
Applicant must have a minimum 3.25 GPA and a composite ACT score between 20 and 23. Recommendation is required.
Deadline:
March 15
$5,100.00
Two-Year College Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia
Applicant must have completed a minimum of 48 hours at a junior/community college or have an associate degree and a 3.0 GPA.
Deadline:
March 15
$5,000.00
Nontraditional Student Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia
Applicant must have been out of high school for at least five years and have completed at least one semester (12 credit hours) of full-time college work with a minimum 2.75 GPA.
Deadline:
April 1
$5,000.00
Departmental Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Deadline:
April 15
$5,000.00
Law Enforcement Officers Dependents' Scholarship
Sponsor:
Arkansas Department of Higher Education
Applicant must be a resident of Arkansas who is the dependent child or spouse (who has not remarried) of a person who was killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty as law enforcement officers in the State of Arkansas or certain Highway and Transportation Department employees. Applicant must be...
Deadline:
June 1 (summer, fall), November 1 (spring, summer)
-
