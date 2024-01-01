Kern County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 21% of Kern County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kern County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 30,275 men and 28,050 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 16,425 men 21,990 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kern County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kern County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kern County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kern County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kern County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Kern County residents. You can easily browse through all 1054 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kern County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in Kern County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kern County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kern for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kern County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in Kern County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kern County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kern County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kern County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.