Lancaster residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lancaster residents is $49,314.00, and 18.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lancaster, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.0% of Lancaster residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.7% have a high school degree but no more and 17.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.6% have at least some college education, 10.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lancaster residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.8% of people living in Lancaster, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lancaster.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lancaster, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Lancaster residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lancaster high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lancaster can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lancaster?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lancaster can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.