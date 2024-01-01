Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Madera County Scholarships

Madera County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 35% of Madera County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Madera County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 5,223 men and 4,976 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,868 men 3,757 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Madera County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Madera County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Madera County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Madera County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Madera County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Madera County residents. You can easily browse through all 1054 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Madera County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in Madera County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Madera County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Madera for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Madera County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in Madera County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Madera County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Madera County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Madera County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Madera Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Madera
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Madera
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Madera
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Madera
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Ohlson Family Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Community Foundation Sonoma County
Applicant must be a resident of Sonoma County. Preference will be given to an applicant who has overcome adversity in their life to pursue their objectives.
Deadline:
March 2
-
Huntington Fellowships
Sponsor:
Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens
Applicant must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent or be a doctoral candidate at dissertation stage. Selection is based upon the value of the project, the ability of the applicant, and the degree to which special strengths of the library will be utilized. Recipients are expected to be in residence throughout their...
Deadline:
November 15
$12,500.00
Fresno-Madera Medical Society Scholarship
Sponsor:
Fresno-Madera Medical Society Scholarship Foundation
Applicant must have been a resident of either Fresno or Madera counties, Calif. for at least one year and be approved for matriculation in a medical school. Award will be sent to the school of matriculation to be administered toward tuition, lab fees, books, and any other valid educational expenses.
Deadline:
May 15
$2,000.00
CTA Scholarship for Dependent Children
Sponsor:
California Teachers Association (CTA)
Applicant must be claimed as dependent status on the current year's IRS forms. Applicant must be the dependent child of an active or retired California Teachers Association member.
Deadline:
February 3
$5,000.00
Fountainhead Essay Contest
Sponsor:
The Ayn Rand Institute
Applicants must be high school juniors or seniors who submit a 800-1,600 word essay which will be judged on both style and content with an emphasis on writing that is clear, articulate and logically organized. Winning essays must demonstrate an outstanding grasp of the philosophic and psychological meaning of The Fountainhead....
Deadline:
April 25
$10,000.00
L. Gordon Bittle Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
California Teachers Association (CTA)
Applicant must be a current active member of the California Teachers Association who is pursuing a career in public education.
Deadline:
February 3
$5,000.00
Cal Grant A
Sponsor:
California Student Aid Commission (CSAC)
Applicant must be a California resident attending a California educational institution, demonstrate financial need, and have satisfactory academic qualifications. Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Deadline:
March 2
$9,708.00
Cal Grant B
Sponsor:
California Student Aid Commission (CSAC)
Applicant must be a California resident attending a California educational institution. Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA. Selection is based upon financial need and academic qualifications, disadvantaged background increases likelihood of receiving award.
Deadline:
March 2
$9,708.00
Cal Grant C
Sponsor:
California Student Aid Commission (CSAC)
Applicant must be a California resident pursuing a vocationally-oriented course of study at a two-year community college, two-year program within a college, or vocational school in California. Selection is based upon financial need, academic qualifications, and aptitude, interest, and experience in chosen vocational field.
Deadline:
March 2
$2,592.00
1st Marine Division Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
First Marine Division Association, Inc.
Applicants must be dependents of honorably discharged veterans of the 1st Marine Division or units attached to or supporting the Division who are now deceased or totally and permanently disabled for any reason. Applicants must attend an accredited university as full-time undergraduate students.
Deadline:
None
$1,750.00
Spartan Scholarship
Sponsor:
San Jose State University
Applicant must have at least 8 graduate or 12 undergraduate units completed at SJSU with a GPA of 3.0 or better.
Deadline:
April 15
$2,500.00
American Society for Enology and Viticulture Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Society for Enology & Viticulture
Applicant must be a resident of North America, demonstrate financial need, and have a minimum 3.0 GPA for undergraduate award (minimum 3.2 GPA for graduate award).
Deadline:
March 1
-
SEMA Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who is enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, or post-secondary vocational/technical program in the United States. Applicant must have completed half of their total curriculum requirements/classroom hours by the application deadline in a field leading to a career in the automotive...
Deadline:
March 1
$3,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved