Garden Grove residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Garden Grove residents is $62,675.00, and 27.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Garden Grove, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

20.8% of Garden Grove residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.2% have a high school degree but no more and 26.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.8% have at least some college education, 15.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Garden Grove residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Garden Grove, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Garden Grove.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Garden Grove, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Garden Grove residents.

Are these scholarships available for Garden Grove high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Garden Grove can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Garden Grove?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Garden Grove can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.