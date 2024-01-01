Irvine residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Irvine residents is $95,573.00, and 48.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Irvine, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

67.5% of Irvine residents have a college degree or higher, while 8.3% have a high school degree but no more and 4.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 20.3% have at least some college education, 38.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 29.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Irvine residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.4% of people living in Irvine, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Irvine.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Irvine, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Irvine residents.

Are these scholarships available for Irvine high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Irvine can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Irvine?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Irvine can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.