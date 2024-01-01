Carlsbad residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Carlsbad residents is $102,722.00, and 51.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Carlsbad, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

58.1% of Carlsbad residents have a college degree or higher, while 10.7% have a high school degree but no more and 4.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.8% have at least some college education, 33.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 25.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Carlsbad residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.8% of people living in Carlsbad, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 9.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Carlsbad.

