Escondido residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Escondido residents is $58,834.00, and 26.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Escondido, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.0% of Escondido residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.9% have a high school degree but no more and 24.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.9% have at least some college education, 15.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Escondido residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.7% of people living in Escondido, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Escondido.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Escondido, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Escondido residents.

Are these scholarships available for Escondido high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Escondido can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Escondido?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Escondido can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.