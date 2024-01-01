Adams County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 15% of Adams County residents in Colorado over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 80% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Adams County residents in Colorado will continue to need help paying for college. 11,440 men and 11,304 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,675 men 9,069 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Adams County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Adams County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Adams County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Adams County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Adams County residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Adams County residents. You can easily browse through all 421 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Adams County?

421 scholarships worth $712,062.00 are available for college students in Adams County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Adams County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Adams for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Adams County?

421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 are available for high school seniors in Adams County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Adams County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Adams County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Adams County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.