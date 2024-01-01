Thornton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Thornton residents is $73,517.00, and 32.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Thornton, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.4% of Thornton residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.3% have a high school degree but no more and 13.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.3% have at least some college education, 19.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Thornton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.7% of people living in Thornton, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Thornton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Thornton, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Thornton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Thornton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Thornton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Thornton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Thornton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.