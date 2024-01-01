Arapahoe County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 46% of Arapahoe County residents in Colorado over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 77% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Arapahoe County residents in Colorado will continue to need help paying for college. 16,722 men and 15,871 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,468 men 14,732 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Arapahoe County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Arapahoe County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Arapahoe County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Arapahoe County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Arapahoe County residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Arapahoe County residents. You can easily browse through all 421 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Arapahoe County?

421 scholarships worth $712,062.00 are available for college students in Arapahoe County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Arapahoe County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Arapahoe for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Arapahoe County?

421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 are available for high school seniors in Arapahoe County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Arapahoe County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Arapahoe County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Arapahoe County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.