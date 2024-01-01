Sign Up
2024 Arapahoe County Scholarships

Arapahoe County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 46% of Arapahoe County residents in Colorado over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 77% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Arapahoe County residents in Colorado will continue to need help paying for college. 16,722 men and 15,871 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,468 men 14,732 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Arapahoe County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Arapahoe County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Arapahoe County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Arapahoe County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Arapahoe County residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Arapahoe County residents. You can easily browse through all 421 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Arapahoe County?

421 scholarships worth $712,062.00 are available for college students in Arapahoe County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Arapahoe County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Arapahoe for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Arapahoe County?

421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 are available for high school seniors in Arapahoe County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Arapahoe County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Arapahoe County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Arapahoe County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

First Generation Award
Sponsor:
Colorado State University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident who is a first-generation college student. Financial need required.
Deadline:
March 2
$4,000.00
Boettcher Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Boettcher Foundation
Applicant must have resided in Colorado during their junior and senior year of high school and be attending an institution in Colorado. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, rank in the top 5% of class, and have a minimum combined SAT score of 1200 (Critical Reading and Math only) or a...
Deadline:
November 1
-
FEEA Scholarship
Sponsor:
Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund
Applicant must have been a civilian federal employee for at least three years or be the legal dependent of one. Selection is based upon merit.
Deadline:
March 21
$5,000.00
RMCMI Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rocky Mountain Coal Mining Institute (RMCMI)
Applicant must be enrolled as a full-time student and be a resident of one of the RMCMI member states: Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, or Wyoming.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,750.00
Bookcliff Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must demonstrate strong academic and/or leadership background. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores. A minimum index of 100 is recommended.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Monument Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident, and have an outstanding academic background. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores. A minimum index of 120 is recommended.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Grand Mesa Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident and have an outstanding academic background. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores. A minimum index of 125 is recommended.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Transfer Student Bookcliff Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.2 GPA and demonstrate a strong academic and/or leadership background.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Transfer Student Monument Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident, have at least 30 transferable credits, and have a minimum 3.5 GPA. Selection is based upon academic background.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Transfer Student Grand Mesa Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident and have a minimum 3.7 GPA and an associate's degree.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Bacon Family Foundation Foreign Student Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be an international student, be enrolled full time, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
February 21
$1,000.00
Dain Bosworth, Inc. Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Mesa County, Colo., resident. Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Deadline:
February 21
-
Brownson Memorial Leadership Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA who is a resident of Colorado. Awarded to athletes enrolled in the School of Business (baseball, basketball), two awards to football players, one to a minority student, and one for business, music, and vocational majors. Soccer applicant must mave a...
Deadline:
February 15
-
