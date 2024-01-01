Centennial residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Centennial residents is $100,770.00, and 50.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Centennial, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

56.9% of Centennial residents have a college degree or higher, while 13.7% have a high school degree but no more and 2.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.8% have at least some college education, 35.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Centennial residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.8% of people living in Centennial, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Centennial.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Centennial, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Centennial residents.

Are these scholarships available for Centennial high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Centennial can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Centennial?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Centennial can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.