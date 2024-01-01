Highlands Ranch residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Highlands Ranch residents is $116,973.00, and 59.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Highlands Ranch, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

64.1% of Highlands Ranch residents have a college degree or higher, while 9.9% have a high school degree but no more and 1.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.3% have at least some college education, 41.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 22.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Highlands Ranch residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.8% of people living in Highlands Ranch, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 8.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Highlands Ranch.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Highlands Ranch, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Highlands Ranch residents.

Are these scholarships available for Highlands Ranch high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Highlands Ranch can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Highlands Ranch?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Highlands Ranch can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.