El Paso County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 48% of El Paso County residents in Colorado over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 83% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that El Paso County residents in Colorado will continue to need help paying for college. 17,541 men and 16,956 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 19,349 men 18,753 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to El Paso County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. El Paso County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to El Paso County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for El Paso County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for El Paso County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in El Paso County?

In addition, we encourage current college students in El Paso County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in El Paso for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in El Paso County?

In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of El Paso County to apply to these scholarships?

